|
Citation
|
AlSulaiman RS, Al Abbas SM, Alshaikh ZA, Almoallem GS, AlOqayli FA, Alibrahim LO, Abu Abdullah LA, Elbawab HY. Cureus 2023; 15(12): e49980.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38077676
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Chest trauma incidence is increasing worldwide, and it requires attention as it is a major cause of morbidity and mortality. Worldwide, chest trauma is the second most common cause of mortality and a major cause of disability and hospitalization. Our main aim is to systematically review the prevalence, pattern, causes, manner, morbidity, and mortality of chest trauma in the Middle East among adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mortality; chest trauma; manner of injury; middle east; pattern of injury; thoracic injury