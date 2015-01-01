Abstract

Chest trauma incidence is increasing worldwide, and it requires attention as it is a major cause of morbidity and mortality. Worldwide, chest trauma is the second most common cause of mortality and a major cause of disability and hospitalization. Our main aim is to systematically review the prevalence, pattern, causes, manner, morbidity, and mortality of chest trauma in the Middle East among adults.



This scoping review was conducted in accordance with the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines. Screening of the relevant articles was done by using databases, including PubMed, Scopus, and Web of Science. A total of 128 articles were found as a result of searching the databases and reviewing the reference lists. Finally, nine articles met the inclusion criteria.



Most of the victims were males, as reported by all studies in this systemic review. The most common cause of chest trauma was road traffic accident (RTA), as described in seven out of the nine included studies. The pattern of chest trauma included pneumothorax, hemothorax, hemopneumothorax, lung contusion, flail chest, rib fracture, and diaphragmatic injury. The rate of mortality and morbidity following chest trauma varied among the studies. However, most of the studies revealed higher rates of morbidity than mortality. Chest trauma carries economic and social burdens, and it is a serious issue, especially in males in the second to third decades. Preventive measures should be considered to decrease the prevalence of chest trauma and its related complications.

