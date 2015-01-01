Abstract

In the mountainous region of Asir region of Saudi Arabia, road construction activities are closely associated with frequent landslides, posing significant risks to both human life and infrastructural development. This highlights an urgent need for a highly accurate landslide susceptibility map to guide future development and risk mitigation strategies. Therefore, this study aims to (1) develop robust well-optimised deep learning (DL) models for predicting landslide susceptibility and (2) conduct a comprehensive sensitivity analysis to quantify the impact of each parameter influencing landslides. To achieve these aims, three advanced DL models-Deep Neural Networks (DNN), Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN), and Bayesian-optimised CNN with an attention mechanism-were rigorously trained and validated. Model validation included eight matrices, calibration curves, and Receiver Operating Characteristic (ROC) and Precision-Recall curves. Multicollinearity was examined using Variance Inflation Factor (VIF) to ensure variable independence. Additionally, sensitivity analysis was used to interpret the models and explore the influence of parameters on landslide.



RESULTS showed that road networks significantly influenced the areas identified as high-risk zones. Specifically, in the 1-km buffer around roadways, CNN_AM identified 10.42% of the area as 'Very High' susceptibility-more than double the 4.04% indicated by DNN. In the extended 2-km buffer zone around roadways, Bayesian CNN_AM continued to flag a larger area as Very High risk (7.46%), in contrast to DNN's 3.07%. In performance metrics, CNN_AM outshined DNN and regular CNN models, achieving near-perfect scores in Area Under the Curve (AUC), precision-recall, and overall accuracy. Sensitivity analysis highlighted 'Soil Texture', 'Geology', 'Distance to Road', and 'Slope' as crucial for landslide prediction. This research offers a robust, high-accuracy model that emphasises the role of road networks in landslide susceptibility, thereby providing valuable insights for planners and policymakers to proactively mitigate landslide risks in vulnerable zones near existing and future road infrastructure.

Language: en