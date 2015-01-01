|
Alqadhi S, Mallick J, Hang HT, Al Asmari AFS, Kumari R. Environ. Sci. Pollut. Res. Int. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38082044
In the mountainous region of Asir region of Saudi Arabia, road construction activities are closely associated with frequent landslides, posing significant risks to both human life and infrastructural development. This highlights an urgent need for a highly accurate landslide susceptibility map to guide future development and risk mitigation strategies. Therefore, this study aims to (1) develop robust well-optimised deep learning (DL) models for predicting landslide susceptibility and (2) conduct a comprehensive sensitivity analysis to quantify the impact of each parameter influencing landslides. To achieve these aims, three advanced DL models-Deep Neural Networks (DNN), Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN), and Bayesian-optimised CNN with an attention mechanism-were rigorously trained and validated. Model validation included eight matrices, calibration curves, and Receiver Operating Characteristic (ROC) and Precision-Recall curves. Multicollinearity was examined using Variance Inflation Factor (VIF) to ensure variable independence. Additionally, sensitivity analysis was used to interpret the models and explore the influence of parameters on landslide.
Sensitivity analysis; Landslide susceptibility; Bayesian optimisation; Deep learning models; Mountainous region of Aqabat Al-Sulbat Asir region of Saudi Arabia; Road construction