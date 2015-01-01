|
Cowlishaw S, Gibson K, Alexander S, Howard A, Agathos J, Strauven S, Chisholm K, Fredrickson J, Pham L, Lau W, O'Donnell ML. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 14(2): e2284032.
(Copyright © 2023, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
38073550
BACKGROUND: The mental health impacts of climate change-related disasters are significant. However, access to mental health services is often limited by the availability of trained clinicians. Although building local community capability for the mental health response is often prioritised in policy settings, the lack of evidence-based programs is problematic. The aim of this study was to test the efficacy of the Skills for Life Adjustment and Resilience programme (SOLAR) delivered by trained local community members following compound disasters (drought, wildfires, pandemic-related lockdowns) in Australia.
Trauma; mental health; disaster; salud mental; 创伤; cambio de tareas; desastre; Habilidades de Adaptación Vital y Resiliencia (nombre original en inglés Skills for Life Adjustment and Resilience – SOLAR); intervención psicosocial; psychosocial intervention; Skills for Life Adjustment and Resilience; task-shifting; 任务转移; 心理健康; 心理社会干预; 灾难; 生活调整和心理韧性的技能