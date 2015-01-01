|
Citation
|
Ren W, Qi Y, Liu Y, Yan YY, Zheng X, Jin SX, Chang Y. Front. Aging Neurosci. 2023; 15: e1257618.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38076540
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Impulse control disorder (ICD) is a common non-motor symptom of Parkinson's disease (PD), but its risk factors are still controversial. This study aimed to determine the prevalence of ICD in northern China and analyze the risk factors associated with ICD, multiple ICDs, and four subtypes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
risk factors; Parkinson’s disease; binge eating; compulsive shopping; hypersexuality; impulse control disorder; pathological gambling