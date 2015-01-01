|
Citation
Hartley S, Simon N, Cardozo B, Larabi IA, Alvarez JC. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1234765.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
DOI
PMID
38074719
PMCID
Abstract
AIMS: To study the effect of inhaled cannabis on self-assessed predicted driving ability and its relation to reaction times and driving ability on a driving simulator. PARTICIPANTS AND METHODS: 30 healthy male volunteers aged 18-34: 15 chronic (1-2 joints /day) and 15 occasional (1-2 joints/week) consumers. Self-assessed driving confidence (visual analog scale), vigilance (Karolinska), reaction time (mean reciprocal reaction time mRRT, psychomotor vigilance test), driving ability (standard deviation of lane position SDLP on a York driving simulator) and blood concentrations of delta-9-tétrahydrocannabinol (THC) were measured before and repeatedly after controlled inhalation of placebo, 10 mg or 30 mg of THC mixed with tobacco in a cigarette.
Language: en
Keywords
accident; cannabis; reaction time; driving simulator; driving