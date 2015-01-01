|
Citation
Giorgi S, Habib DRS, Bellew D, Sherman G, Curtis B. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1275975.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38074754
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Substances and the people who use them have been dehumanized for decades. As a result, lawmakers and healthcare providers have implemented policies that subjected millions to criminalization, incarceration, and inadequate resources to support health and wellbeing. While there have been recent shifts in public opinion on issues such as legalization, in the case of marijuana in the U.S., or addiction as a disease, dehumanization and stigma are still leading barriers for individuals seeking treatment. Integral to the narrative of "substance users" as thoughtless zombies or violent criminals is their portrayal in popular media, such as films and news.
Keywords
substance use; addiction; computational linguistics; dehumanization; New York Times