|
Citation
|
Liu M, Wilder S, Sanford S, Glassen M, Dewil S, Saleh S, Nataraj R. Front. Robot. AI 2023; 10: e1230086.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38077451
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Physical therapy is crucial to rehabilitating hand function needed for activities of daily living after neurological traumas such as traumatic brain injury (TBI). Virtual reality (VR) can motivate participation in motor rehabilitation therapies. This study examines how multimodal feedback in VR to train grasp-and-place function will impact the neurological and motor responses in TBI participants (n = 7) compared to neurotypicals (n = 13).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
traumatic brain injury; virtual reality; hand grasp; motor rehabilitation; physical therapy; sensory feedback