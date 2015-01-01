SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Liu M, Wilder S, Sanford S, Glassen M, Dewil S, Saleh S, Nataraj R. Front. Robot. AI 2023; 10: e1230086.

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)

10.3389/frobt.2023.1230086

38077451

PMC10703178

INTRODUCTION: Physical therapy is crucial to rehabilitating hand function needed for activities of daily living after neurological traumas such as traumatic brain injury (TBI). Virtual reality (VR) can motivate participation in motor rehabilitation therapies. This study examines how multimodal feedback in VR to train grasp-and-place function will impact the neurological and motor responses in TBI participants (n = 7) compared to neurotypicals (n = 13).

METHODS: We newly incorporated VR with our existing intelligent glove system to seamlessly enhance the augmented visual and audio feedback to inform participants about grasp security. We then assessed how multimodal feedback (audio plus visual cues) impacted electroencephalography (EEG) power, grasp-and-place task performance (motion pathlength, completion time), and electromyography (EMG) measures.

RESULTS: After training with multimodal feedback, electroencephalography (EEG) alpha power significantly increased for TBI and neurotypical groups. However, only the TBI group demonstrated significantly improved performance or significant shifts in EMG activity.

DISCUSSION: These results suggest that the effectiveness of motor training with augmented sensory feedback will depend on the nature of the feedback and the presence of neurological dysfunction. Specifically, adding sensory cues may better consolidate early motor learning when neurological dysfunction is present. Computerized interfaces such as virtual reality offer a powerful platform to personalize rehabilitative training and improve functional outcomes based on neuropathology.


traumatic brain injury; virtual reality; hand grasp; motor rehabilitation; physical therapy; sensory feedback

