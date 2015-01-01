Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this study was to capture the lifestyle characteristics of traumatic brain injury (TBI) patients by administering the Frenchay Activities Index (FAI), a self-assessment questionnaire used for assessing life-related activities, among TBI patients.



METHODS: This study was conducted using the revised FAI Self-Assessment Form, administering an interview-based questionnaire survey to TBI patients and healthy participants. The target group comprised 60 traumatic brain injury patients who had progressed from at least 1 year since the injury, with a comparison group of 788 healthy participants.



RESULTS: A comparison of FAI scores between TBI patients and healthy participants by questionnaire revealed that TBI patients exhibited significantly higher FAI scores than healthy participants for outdoor walking and transportation use (Mann-Whitney U test, P<0.01). A comparison by occupation revealed that TBI patients were significantly less among the unemployed and other categories (Mann-Whitney U test, P<0.01). For office workers, government employees, high school students, and college students, scores were higher among TBI patients compared with healthy participants, although the differences were not significant.



CONCLUSIONS: Although TBI patients were less active than healthy participants in life-related activities, their scores for cleaning up after meals and cleaning and putting things in order were close to those of healthy participants, indicating that TBI patients cannot be considered to be inactive. The findings also revealed differences in TBI patients' engagement in life-related activities and frequency of activities depending on their social position.

Language: en