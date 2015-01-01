Abstract

Missed cases of child physical abuse (CPA) persist despite known risk factors. Prior studies have not evaluated missed medical appointments as a risk factor for CPA. The objective of this study was to determine if an association exists between missed appointments and hospitalization for CPA. We conducted a 20-year, single health system, retrospective chart review of hospitalized patients ≤36 months of age meeting International Classification of Diseases (ICD) 9/10 criteria for CPA with ≥1 scheduled appointment in our system prior to their admission. Cases were categorized as definite CPA, high likelihood, or no concern for CPA/unable to be determined. Cases identified as definite or high likelihood of CPA were matched (5:1) with controls based on age, distance to primary care provider's (PCP's) office, sex, prior hospitalization, and race. Missed appointments were compared between cases (n = 146) and controls (n = 730). A significant difference was identified between cases and controls (26 % vs 9 %, p < 0.001) for the median proportion of missed appointments. After adjusting for matched and significant covariates, there was a 3 % increase in a patient's odds of admission for CPA for every 1 % increase in missed appointments. We found an association between missed appointments and future admission for CPA. This finding has potential to assist clinicians with CPA risk stratification and future child abuse research. Limitations include single healthcare system, ICD criteria determined by research team, and narrow definition of definite CPA.

Language: en