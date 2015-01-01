Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The study explored the perceptions and coping strategies employed by older adults in a Sub-Saharan African community in relation to their disabilities.



METHODS: The research utilized an Interpretive Phenomenological Analysis methodology and conducted semi-structured interviews with a purposive sample of households. The study recruited a total of 36 older adults aged 65 years and above, aiming to capture a diverse range of insights and perspectives within the Sub-Saharan African community.



RESULTS: Three interrelated themes pertaining to the perception of disability emerged: the impact of old age, disabilities caused by diseases, and disabilities attributed to external factors such as witchcraft. In coping with disability, two interrelated themes emerged: pragmatic coping strategies and unpragmatic coping strategies.



CONCLUSION: This study offers valuable insights into the nuanced perception of disability and coping mechanisms utilized by older adults within the Sub-Saharan African community. By exploring their lived experiences, the findings contribute to a better understanding of the challenges they face. These insights have important implications for policy development and public health initiatives.

Language: en