Khan MA, Kamal E, Nasir R, Batool S, Faisal I. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38073238
Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) is widespread and pervasive in Pakistan, presenting a significant threat to a child's physical health, psychological well-being, and overall development. This study aimed to empirically substantiate the understanding of parents regarding CSA and their utilized preventive strategies. The study utilized Social Ecological Theory to gain a deeper comprehension of the phenomenon. Data was collected through in-depth semi-structured interviews with 18 parents from Islamabad capital city, using a qualitative phenomenological research approach along with thematic analysis.
Language: en
Child sexual abuse; Child protection; Parental awareness; Preventive strategies