Khan MA, Kamal E, Nasir R, Batool S, Faisal I. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/10538712.2023.2293115

38073238

Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) is widespread and pervasive in Pakistan, presenting a significant threat to a child's physical health, psychological well-being, and overall development. This study aimed to empirically substantiate the understanding of parents regarding CSA and their utilized preventive strategies. The study utilized Social Ecological Theory to gain a deeper comprehension of the phenomenon. Data was collected through in-depth semi-structured interviews with 18 parents from Islamabad capital city, using a qualitative phenomenological research approach along with thematic analysis.

RESULTS reveal that most of the parents were highly aware of the most common aspects of sexual assault and molestation, but they were unaware of the more manipulative subtle forms such as "grooming." Additionally, they had a limited understanding of the long-term consequences of sexual abuse. While many parents knew about the option of involving the police in cases of abuse, they were unaware of helpline services and the availability of psychological support. In terms of prevention, most parents employed an integrated approach involving various preventive measures, such as educating their children about appropriate and inappropriate touch. These findings underscore the importance of implementing public-focused initiatives and community-based programs to enhance parental awareness, knowledge, and capabilities in preventing CSA in Pakistan.


Child sexual abuse; Child protection; Parental awareness; Preventive strategies

