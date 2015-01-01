Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Injury is a significant global health burden and can result in mortality if not attended to on time. Trauma system refers to a collection of services provided by various super-specialties. According to the WHO-World Bank Report, RTA will rise from ninth place to the third biggest cause of mortality.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The study was done at Advanced Trauma Centre (ATC) at PGIMER, a teaching hospital of north India. Study included area from most of the patient come for treatment (rural/urban) and injury patterns seen in these patients, which included mode of injury, type of injury, type of road accidents and location of injury.



RESULTS AND OBSERVATIONS: In maximum cases, 60.2% (245) of the mode of injury was RTA. It was seen that the maximum number of patients, 44.4%, (115) had motorbike/scooter collisions with vehicles. In most patients, the type of injury seen was 35.9% (147) head, neck and back injuries, and in maximum cases, the location of the accident site was road/street 63.2%.



DISCUSSION: In our country, where the trauma delivery system is poorly developed, teaching hospitals have to bear the burden of treating many patients. No concept of emergency medicine or trauma care is in use, even in urban areas. As a result, teaching hospitals' emergency departments receive many referrals for emergency conditions.

