Chandran J, Sanketh R, Vyasam S, Chrysolyte A, Ebenezer K. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2023; 12(10): 2520-2523.
38074262
BACKGROUND: Acute iron toxicity is fatal in children resulting from an accidental overdose of maternal iron tablets at home. There is scanty literature on children looking at the profile and outcome. We report a case series of five children presenting after accidental ingestion of iron tablets. Two presented with fulminant hepatic failure at 48 h, and despite supportive management and plasmapheresis in one child, both succumbed to illness.
Desferrioxamine; fulminant hepatic failure; iron ingestion; plasmapheresis