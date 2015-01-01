Abstract

The patient expressing suicidal ideation is a common mental health presentation in the emergency department (ED) but a notion exists that this psychiatric crisis precludes them from research participation. In order to better understand the potential research participation of suicidal patients, this study surveyed patients in the ED with suicide attempt or ideation. This was an anonymized survey study interviewing 50 patients in a tertiary care ED with a chief complaint of suicide attempt or suicidal ideation. A script was read by the research assistant regarding a hypothetical research study using ketamine to treat suicidality in the ED and asked to rate their interest in participation in the study as well as their interest in a 1-week follow-up call. Most patients (84%) reported that they would be interested in participating in this research project while 96% of all 50 patients would be interested in a follow-up phone call at 1 week. The data from this study should help other emergency medicine and psychiatry researchers advance projects in this underserved ED patient population.

