SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Skoblenick K, Hsu M, Swainson J. J. Patient Exp. 2023; 10: e23743735231218866.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/23743735231218866

PMID

38074411

PMCID

PMC10704937

Abstract

The patient expressing suicidal ideation is a common mental health presentation in the emergency department (ED) but a notion exists that this psychiatric crisis precludes them from research participation. In order to better understand the potential research participation of suicidal patients, this study surveyed patients in the ED with suicide attempt or ideation. This was an anonymized survey study interviewing 50 patients in a tertiary care ED with a chief complaint of suicide attempt or suicidal ideation. A script was read by the research assistant regarding a hypothetical research study using ketamine to treat suicidality in the ED and asked to rate their interest in participation in the study as well as their interest in a 1-week follow-up call. Most patients (84%) reported that they would be interested in participating in this research project while 96% of all 50 patients would be interested in a follow-up phone call at 1 week. The data from this study should help other emergency medicine and psychiatry researchers advance projects in this underserved ED patient population.


Language: en

Keywords

survey; Suicide; emergency department; suicidality

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print