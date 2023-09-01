|
Citation
Yaqoob S, Cafiso S, Morabito G, Pappalardo G. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 87: 122-131.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38081687
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Despite the general improvements in road safety, with the growing number of bicycle users, cycling safety is still a challenge as demonstrated by the fact that it is the only road transport mode with an increase in the number of fatalities in EU cities. PROBLEM: Moreover, to analyze the problem to improve the road transport system, the traditional network screening based on crash statistics is a reactive approach and less effective due to the lack of suitable bicycle data availability, as well. In such a framework, new opportunities for data collection in smart cities and communities are emerging as proactive approaches to identify critical locations where safety treatments can be effectively applied to prevent bicycle crashes.
Language: en
Keywords
Road safety; Anomaly detection; Deep transfer learning