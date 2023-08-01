Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Musculoskeletal loading data are needed to design ergonomic intervention for firefighters. This study aimed to quantify the firefighters' musculoskeletal loads during self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) carriage and evaluate the effectiveness of shoulder strap length variation for the prevention of SCBA-related injuries.



METHOD: Twelve firefighters (height: 174.6 ± 2.4 cm, mass: 67 ± 3.5 kg, BMI = 22 ± 1 kg/m(2)) participated the walking and running protocols with no SCBA equipped and three varying-strapped SCBAs conditions. Joint range of motion and surface electromyography (sEMG) were synchronously measured. Subsequently, joint kinematics was inputted for subject-specific musculoskeletal modeling to estimate muscle forces and joint reaction forces, while the sEMG was used to validate the model. Repeated measures analysis of variance was used for the main effects (p < 0.05). Independent samples t-test was performed to determine differences between walking and running.



RESULTS: Walking with SCBA increased the rectus femoris force and hip reaction force by 34.92% [F = 53.629; p < 0.001; η(2) = 0.317] and 34.71% [F = 53.653; p < 0.001; η(2) = 0.517], the growth rate was 54.2% [F = 76.487; p < 0.001; η(2) = 0.418] and 51.19% [F = 69.201; p < 0.001; η(2) = 0.652] during running, respectively. Running with SCBA significantly increased the knee reaction force by 63.04% [F = 83.960; p < 0.001; η(2) = 0.797], while only 18.49% increase during walking. Adjusting SCBA shoulder strap length significantly altered the rectus abdominis force and L4/L5 reaction force during walking and running.



CONCLUSIONS: Results revealed that rectus femoris activity, hip and knee exertion was sensitive to SCBA carriage. The variation of shoulder strap length has potential to influence the risk of low back pain (LBP).



PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: The findings suggest that fire services promote targeting physical training at firefighters' hip and knee regions. Test firefighters in this study were not advisable to adjust their shoulder strap at loose-fitting condition. The compatibility design of the trunk morphology and SCBA back-mounted frame was suggested for the management of LBP.

