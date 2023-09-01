SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pérez-Zuriaga AM, Dols J, Nespereira M, Garcia A, Sajurjo-de-No A. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 87: 168-175.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jsr.2023.09.014

PMID

38081692

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The strong rise in modes of travel commonly referred to as micromobility has changed the mobility patterns and lifestyles in cities worldwide, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. It has led to a significant increase in the number of crashes involving these types of vehicles, especially bicycles and stand-up e-scooters. The risk of crashes is higher at intersections where motor-vehicles perform a turning maneuver crossing a bike lane.

METHOD: The consequences of a passenger car-to-micromobility vehicle side-impact crashes, considering both bicycle and e-scooter, were studied based on the results of the simulation of several scenarios with PC-Crash software. Two injury criteria were applied: Head Injury Criterion (HIC(15)) and 3 ms chest acceleration criterion.

RESULTS: When motor-vehicle speed is lower than 50 km/h, the 3 ms chest acceleration never exceeds the 60 g threshold. However, at 50 km/h, it is close to 50 g in the case of e-scooter rides. At this speed, HIC(15) is considerably greater than 1000, both for bicycles and for e-scooters, and the safety margin of 700 is exceeded at 45 km/h for e-scooters.

CONCLUSIONS: In case of motor vehicle-to-micromobility vehicle side-impact crash, riding a bicycle is safer than riding an e-scooter since the observed HIC(15) experienced by the cyclists is lower than that experienced by the e-scooter rider when motor vehicle speed is greater than 30 km/h. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: To reduce micromobility users injury risk at intersections, motor vehicle speed limit should be equal or lower than 40 km/h. At this impact speed, the activation of hood or bumper airbags could be justified.


Language: en

Keywords

Road safety; Chest acceleration; Head Injury Criteria; Micromobility; PC-Crash

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print