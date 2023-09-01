Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The strong rise in modes of travel commonly referred to as micromobility has changed the mobility patterns and lifestyles in cities worldwide, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. It has led to a significant increase in the number of crashes involving these types of vehicles, especially bicycles and stand-up e-scooters. The risk of crashes is higher at intersections where motor-vehicles perform a turning maneuver crossing a bike lane.



METHOD: The consequences of a passenger car-to-micromobility vehicle side-impact crashes, considering both bicycle and e-scooter, were studied based on the results of the simulation of several scenarios with PC-Crash software. Two injury criteria were applied: Head Injury Criterion (HIC(15)) and 3 ms chest acceleration criterion.



RESULTS: When motor-vehicle speed is lower than 50 km/h, the 3 ms chest acceleration never exceeds the 60 g threshold. However, at 50 km/h, it is close to 50 g in the case of e-scooter rides. At this speed, HIC(15) is considerably greater than 1000, both for bicycles and for e-scooters, and the safety margin of 700 is exceeded at 45 km/h for e-scooters.



CONCLUSIONS: In case of motor vehicle-to-micromobility vehicle side-impact crash, riding a bicycle is safer than riding an e-scooter since the observed HIC(15) experienced by the cyclists is lower than that experienced by the e-scooter rider when motor vehicle speed is greater than 30 km/h. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: To reduce micromobility users injury risk at intersections, motor vehicle speed limit should be equal or lower than 40 km/h. At this impact speed, the activation of hood or bumper airbags could be justified.

