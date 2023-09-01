SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gildea K, Hall D, Mercadal-Baudart C, Caulfield B, Simms C. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 87: 202-216.

(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jsr.2023.09.017

38081695

INTRODUCTION: Single Bicycle Brashes (SBCs) are common, and underreported in official statistics. In urban environments, light rail tram tracks are a frequent factor, however, they have not yet been the subject of engineering analysis.

METHOD: This study employs video-based analysis at nine Dublin city centre locations and introduces a predictive model for crossing success on tram tracks, utilising cyclist crossing angles within a Surrogate Measure of Safety (SMoS) framework. Additionally, Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) were explored for automatic estimation of crossing angles.

RESULTS: Modelling results indicate that cyclist crossing angle is a strong predictor of crossing success, and that cyclist velocity is not.

FINDINGS also highlight the prevalence of external factors which limit crossing angles for cyclists. In particular, kerbs are a common factor, along with passing/approaching vehicles or other cyclists. Furthermore, results indicate that further training on a relatively small sample of 100 domain-specific examples can achieve substantial accuracy improvements for cyclist detection (from 0.31AP(0.5) to 0.98AP(0.5)) and crossing angle inference from traffic camera footage.

CONCLUSIONS: Ensuring safe crossing angles is important for cyclist safety around tram tracks. Infrastructural planners should aim for intuitive, self-explainable road layouts that allow for and encourage crossing angles of 60° or more - ideally 90°.

PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: The SMoS framework and the open-source SafeCross(1) application offer actionable insights and tools for enhancing cyclist safety around tram tracks.


Language: en

Computer vision; Video analysis; Single bicycle crashes; Surrogate measures of safety; Tram tracks

