Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In recent years, as novel micromobility vehicles (MMVs) have hit the market and rapidly gained popularity, new challenges in road safety have also arisen. There is an urgent need for validated models that comprehensively describe the behavior of such novel MMVs. This study aims to compare the longitudinal and lateral control of bicycles and e-scooters in a collision-avoidance scenario from a top-down perspective, and to propose appropriate quantitative models for parameterizing and predicting the trajectories of the avoidance-braking and steering-maneuvers.



METHOD: We compared a large e-scooter and a light e-scooter with a bicycle (in assisted and non-assisted modes) in field trials to determine whether these new vehicles have different maneuverability constraints when avoiding a rear-end collision by braking and/or steering.



RESULTS: Braking performance in terms of deceleration and jerk varies among the different types of vehicles; specifically, e-scooters are not as effective at braking as bicycles, but the large e-scooter demonstrated better braking performance than the light one. No statistically significant difference was observed in the steering performance of the vehicles. Bicycles were perceived as more stable, maneuverable, and safe than e-scooters. The study also presents arctangent kinematic models for braking and steering, which demonstrate better accuracy and informativeness than linear models.



CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrates that the new micromobility solutions have some maneuverability characteristics that differ significantly from those of bicycles, and even within their own kind. Steering could be a more efficient collision-avoidance strategy for MMVs than braking under certain circumstances, such as in a rear-end collision. More complicated modeling for MMV kinematics can be beneficial but needs validation.



PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: The proposed arctangent models could be used in new advanced driving assistance systems to prevent crashes between cars and MMV users. Micromobility safety could be improved by educating MMV riders to adapt their behavior accordingly. Further, knowledge about the differences in maneuverability between e-scooters and bicycles could inform infrastructure design, and traffic regulations.

