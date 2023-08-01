SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhang N, Fard M, Davy JL, Parida S, Robinson SR. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 87: 323-331.

(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jsr.2023.08.003

38081705

INTRODUCTION: In conditionally automated driving, drivers are allowed to engage in non-driving related tasks (NDRTs) and are occasionally requested to take over vehicle control in situations that the automation system cannot handle. Drivers may not be able to adequately perform such requests if they have limited driving experience. This study investigates the influence of driving experience on takeover performance in conditionally automated driving.

METHOD: Nineteen subjects participated in this driving simulator study. The NDRTs consisted of three tasks: writing business emails (working condition), watching videos (entertaining condition), and taking a break with eyes closed (resting condition). These three NDRTs require drivers to invest high, moderate, and low levels of mental workload, respectively. The duration of engagement in each NDRT before a takeover request (TOR) was either 5 minutes (short interval) or 30 minutes (long interval).

RESULTS: Drivers' driving experience and performance during the control period are highly correlated with their TOR performance. Furthermore, the type and duration of NDRT influence TOR performance, and inexperienced drivers exhibit poorer TOR performance than experienced drivers.

CONCLUSIONS AND PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: These findings have relevance for the types of NDRTs that ought to be permitted during automated driving, the design of automated driving systems, and the formulation of regulations regarding the responsible use of automated vehicles.


Language: en

Autonomous vehicle; Conditional automation; Non-driving related tasks; Simulated driving

