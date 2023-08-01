|
Citation
Grill M, Ulfdotter Samuelsson A, Matton E, Norderfeldt E, Rapp-Ricciardi M, Räisänen C, Larsman P. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 87: 332-344.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38081706
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Construction site managers play a critical role in occupational safety in the construction industry. This study aimed to develop and test a method for training construction site managers in positive feedback and active listening by incorporating the behavioral training components of behavior analysis, goal setting, practice with behavior feedback, homework, and maintenance planning into individualized behavior-based safety-leadership training (IBST), and to assess the effect of IBST on construction site managers' safety-leadership behaviors and performance.
Language: en
Keywords
Active listening; Behavior analysis; Construction site managers; Goal setting; Homework; Maintenance planning; Positive feedback; Practice with behavior feedback