Abstract

BACKGROUND: Helmet use helps prevent severe and fatal head and brain injuries from bicycle, rollerblade, and skateboard crashes. This study explores the prevalence of self-reported helmet use among middle school students while bicycling, skateboarding, and rollerblading.



METHODS: Data from the Middle School Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) for selected states were analyzed. Self-reported prevalence (frequency) of helmet use while bicycling, rollerblading, or skateboarding and other variables (sex, grade level, and race/ethnicity) are reported.



RESULTS: The overall prevalence of rarely or never wearing a helmet while bicycling among middle school students in selected states was 68.6%; decreasing from 71.7% in 2013 to 67.1% in 2019. The overall prevalence of rarely or never wearing a helmet while rollerblading or skateboarding in middle school students in selected states was 74.6%; decreasing from 76.4% in 2013 to 73.5% in 2019. Students in 7th and 8th grade and students of non-Hispanic race/ethnicity had significantly higher odds of rarely or never wearing a helmet while bicycling or while rollerblading and skateboarding than students in 6th grade and non-Hispanic White students.



CONCLUSIONS: While helmet use among middle school students improved over time, overall helmet use during bicycling, rollerblading, and skateboarding remained low. These estimates illustrate the continued call for universal implementation of helmet use efforts among kids using established strategies.



PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Future research on helmet use among youth who rollerblade and skateboard, as well as multi-pronged efforts to promote helmet use among middle schoolers who bicycle, skateboard, and rollerblade (inclusive of education, helmet distribution, and social marketing techniques, as well as the provision of helmets at no-cost) may be beneficial for addressing perceived risks for injury and other barriers.

