Hossain A, Sun X, Shahrier M, Islam S, Alam S. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 87: 382-394.
INTRODUCTION: Pedestrian safety at nighttime is an ongoing critical traffic safety concern. Although poor visibility is primarily associated with nighttime pedestrian crashes, other contributing factors such as humans, vehicles, roadways, and environmental factors interact with each other to cause a crash. Additionally, the pattern of nighttime pedestrian crashes differs significantly according to the intersection and segment location, which requires further exploration. DATA: This study applied Association Rules Mining (ARM), a rule-based machine learning method, to reveal the association of nighttime pedestrian crash risk factors according to the intersection and segment locations using 2,505 nighttime pedestrian fatal and injury crashes in Louisiana (2015-2019).
Alcohol; Machine learning; Dark conditions; Fatal; High-speed intersection; Interstate