Sharpe BT, Smith MS, Williams SCR, Talbot J, Runswick OR, Smith J. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 87: 416-430.

(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jsr.2023.08.014

38081714

INTRODUCTION: Lifeguards must maintain alertness and monitor an aquatic space across extended periods. However, lifeguard research has yet to investigate a lifeguard's ability to maintain performance over time and whether this is influenced by years of certified experience or the detection difficulty of a drowning incident. The aim of this study was to examine whether lifeguard experience, drowning duration, bather number, and time on task influences drowning detection performance.

METHOD: A total of 30 participants took part in nine 60-minute lifeguard specific tasks that included 11 drowning events occurring at five-minute intervals. Each task had manipulated conditions that acted as the independent variables, including bather number and drowning duration.

RESULTS: The experienced group detected a greater number of drowning events per task, compared to novice and naïve groups.

FINDINGS further highlighted that time, bather number, and drowning duration has a substantial influence on lifeguard specific drowning detection performance. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: It is hoped that the outcome of the study will have applied application in highlighting the critical need for lifeguard organizations to be aware of a lifeguard's capacity to sustain attention, and for researchers to explore methods for minimizing any decrement in vigilance performance.


Vigilance; Drowning detection; Expertise; Lifeguard; Perceived workload

