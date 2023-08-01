Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Lifeguards must maintain alertness and monitor an aquatic space across extended periods. However, lifeguard research has yet to investigate a lifeguard's ability to maintain performance over time and whether this is influenced by years of certified experience or the detection difficulty of a drowning incident. The aim of this study was to examine whether lifeguard experience, drowning duration, bather number, and time on task influences drowning detection performance.



METHOD: A total of 30 participants took part in nine 60-minute lifeguard specific tasks that included 11 drowning events occurring at five-minute intervals. Each task had manipulated conditions that acted as the independent variables, including bather number and drowning duration.



RESULTS: The experienced group detected a greater number of drowning events per task, compared to novice and naïve groups.



FINDINGS further highlighted that time, bather number, and drowning duration has a substantial influence on lifeguard specific drowning detection performance. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: It is hoped that the outcome of the study will have applied application in highlighting the critical need for lifeguard organizations to be aware of a lifeguard's capacity to sustain attention, and for researchers to explore methods for minimizing any decrement in vigilance performance.

Language: en