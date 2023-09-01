SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lahlouh K, Oumessaoud A, Huaman-Ramirez R, Ouhannour H. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 87: 496-507.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jsr.2023.09.004

PMID

38081721

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Emotional exhaustion is a major health-related issue that employees face, especially during crises such as pandemics. This study seeks to understand how safety leadership applied to the COVID-19 pandemic relates to emotional exhaustion, and to examine its mechanisms (i.e., perceived severity) along with its boundary condition (i.e., safety culture).

METHOD: A time lag study was conducted to collect data from 229 employees working in the service industry in Morocco. Data were analyzed through the Partial Least Squares Structural Equation Modeling (PLS-SEM) technique using SmartPLS 4.

RESULTS: The results demonstrate that safety leadership is negatively related to emotional exhaustion. Additionally, they suggest that the relationship between COVID-19 safety leadership and perceived severity depends on the level of the moderating variable (i.e., safety culture). Specifically, the relationship is positive when safety culture is low, but is negative when safety culture is high.

PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: The results of this study are important as they extend our knowledge of the nature of safety leadership and emotional exhaustion, and offer managers practical implications that can help to optimize safety leadership practices.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19; Safety Culture; Emotional exhaustion; Perceived Risk Severity; Safety Leadership

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print