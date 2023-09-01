|
Citation
Lahlouh K, Oumessaoud A, Huaman-Ramirez R, Ouhannour H. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 87: 496-507.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38081721
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Emotional exhaustion is a major health-related issue that employees face, especially during crises such as pandemics. This study seeks to understand how safety leadership applied to the COVID-19 pandemic relates to emotional exhaustion, and to examine its mechanisms (i.e., perceived severity) along with its boundary condition (i.e., safety culture).
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19; Safety Culture; Emotional exhaustion; Perceived Risk Severity; Safety Leadership