Citation
Rasch A, Tarakanov Y, Tellwe G, Dozza M. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 87: 76-85.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38081725
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Cycling is popular for its ecological, economic, and health benefits. However, especially in rural areas, cyclists may need to share the road with motorized traffic, which is often perceived as a threat. Overtaking a cyclist is a particularly critical maneuver for drivers as they need to control their lateral clearance and speed when passing the cyclist, possibly in the presence of oncoming vehicles or view-obstructing curves. An overtaking vehicle can destabilize the cyclist when passing with low clearance and high speed. At the same time, the cyclist may get scared and eventually stop cycling. In this work, we investigated how visibility regarding available sight distance-an important factor for infrastructure design and regulation-affects drivers' behavior when overtaking cyclists.
Language: en
Keywords
Overtaking; Sight distance; Bayesian model; Cyclist safety; Naturalistic data