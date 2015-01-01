Abstract

BACKGROUND: The contribution of the endothelium to trauma-induced coagulopathy has not been thoroughly investigated in injured children.



METHODS: This is a prospective cohort study of children (age < 18) who presented with a potentially severe injury to an academic pediatric trauma center. Syndecan-1 level was collected on arrival and 24 hours following hospital arrival. Children were categorized as injured vs uninjured based on results of trauma evaluation. Demographics, injury characteristics, vital signs, and clinical labs were recorded. A composite clinical outcome was defined as death or blood product transfusion within 24 hours of hospital arrival. Statistical tests determined the impact of injury characteristics and therapeutics on syndecan-1 levels and assessed for associations between syndecan-1 level and outcomes.



RESULTS: 121 subjects were included in the analysis: 96(79%) injured and 25(21%) uninjured. There were no differences between groups in age (median[IQR] 11 years[4-14]), sex, or race. The injured cohort had median(IQR) ISS of 16(9-21), 75% blunt mechanism, 26% were transfused within 6 hours, 3% 24-hour mortality, and 6% in-hospital mortality. Median(IQR) syndecan-1 level on admission was significantly higher in injured vs uninjured cohort (44[21-75] vs 25[17-42]; p = 0.04). Admission base deficit was significantly correlated with syndecan-1 level (r = 0.8, p < 0.001); no association with traumatic brain injury or injury mechanism was seen. Children with elevated syndecan-1 on admission had significantly increased odds of poor outcome; every 10 ng/mL increase in syndecan-1 was associated with 10% increased odds of death or transfusion (p < 0.001). Transfusion with any blood product was associated with a significant decrease in syndecan-1 from arrival to 24 hours (delta syndecan-1 = -17[-64- -5] vs -8[-19-2]; p < 0001).



CONCLUSION: Elevated admission syndecan-1 level, suggestive of endotheliopathy, was associated with shock and poor outcomes in pediatric trauma. Larger cohort studies are required to fully describe the complexities of TIC and investigate the benefit of therapies targeting endotheliopathy in children.



LEVELS OF EVIDENCE: Level 3, Prospective study.

