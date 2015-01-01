Abstract

The Interpersonal Theory of Suicide posits that interpersonal factors, specifically perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness, increase suicidal ideation. Many modern social interactions take place over social media and, as such, examining social media content may offer a novel way to assess interpersonal relationships. In this preregistered study of 386 young adults, we examined the relationship between the amount of interaction with friends- and whether or not individuals interacted with family-related Instagram content and perceived burdensomeness, thwarted belongingness, and suicidal ideation. Instagram content was assessed via self-report and participants' Instagram profiles. Participants who endorsed interacting with family on Instagram demonstrated lower thwarted belongingness and suicidal ideation, but not perceived burdensomeness. Non-preregistered analyses of friend Instagram content demonstrated similar results. Consistent with the Interpersonal Theory, participants' interaction with family and frequency of interacting with friends on Instagram was associated with interpersonal variables and suicidal ideation but not aspects of acquired capability. Our study suggests that social media-based measures of interpersonal relationships are relevant to suicidality.

Language: en