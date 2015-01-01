SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wu C, Bai X, Peng X, Huang T, Zhu X. Omega (Westport) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Baywood Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00302228231221844

PMID

38079188

Abstract

The aim of this study was to investigate the relationship between fatalism and suicidal behaviors, the mediating role of depressive symptoms, and the moderating effect of coping strategies on the mediating process. A total of 519 participants completed the Multidimensional Fatalism Scale for General Life Events, the Center for Epidemiologic Studies-Depression scale, the Simplified Coping Style Questionnaire, and the Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised.

RESULTS suggest that depressive symptoms partially mediated the relationship between fatalism and suicidal behaviors. Active coping moderated the mediating effect of depressive symptoms. The higher the active coping level, the weaker the mediating effect. The findings revealed that the mechanism of fatalism affecting suicidal behaviors, and had theoretical and empirical value for the prevention and intervention of suicide among college students.


Language: en

Keywords

depressive symptoms; college students; coping strategies; fatalism; suicidal behaviors

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print