Wu C, Bai X, Peng X, Huang T, Zhu X. Omega (Westport) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Baywood Publishing)
38079188
The aim of this study was to investigate the relationship between fatalism and suicidal behaviors, the mediating role of depressive symptoms, and the moderating effect of coping strategies on the mediating process. A total of 519 participants completed the Multidimensional Fatalism Scale for General Life Events, the Center for Epidemiologic Studies-Depression scale, the Simplified Coping Style Questionnaire, and the Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised.
depressive symptoms; college students; coping strategies; fatalism; suicidal behaviors