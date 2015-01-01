Abstract

The aim of this study was to investigate the relationship between fatalism and suicidal behaviors, the mediating role of depressive symptoms, and the moderating effect of coping strategies on the mediating process. A total of 519 participants completed the Multidimensional Fatalism Scale for General Life Events, the Center for Epidemiologic Studies-Depression scale, the Simplified Coping Style Questionnaire, and the Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised.



RESULTS suggest that depressive symptoms partially mediated the relationship between fatalism and suicidal behaviors. Active coping moderated the mediating effect of depressive symptoms. The higher the active coping level, the weaker the mediating effect. The findings revealed that the mechanism of fatalism affecting suicidal behaviors, and had theoretical and empirical value for the prevention and intervention of suicide among college students.

Language: en