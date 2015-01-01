Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose is to report financial loss, demographic metrics, and mechanisms of injury associated with eye injuries in the National Basketball Association (NBA) from the 2010-2011 to 2017-2018 seasons.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective review of eye injuries in the NBA from the 2010-2011 to 2017-2018 seasons using publicly available information from Basketball Reference and the Pro Sports Transactions websites. Only injuries of the eye and adnexa that caused players to miss games in the regular season and playoffs were included in the study. Financial loss was calculated based on the regular season salary of the players and normalized for inflation with 2018 as the base year.



RESULTS: There were 30 eye injuries causing a total of 106 missed games and $7,486,770 in financial losses across eight seasons. Linear regressions showed a moderately positive increase in eye injuries (Pearson's r = 0.68, P = 0.07, and 0.79 injuries per year/1000 game-days increase) and financial losses (Pearson's r = 0.67, P = 0.07, and $185.75 increase per year/1000 game-days) over time. There were significantly more games missed due to orbital fractures than games missed due to contusions/lacerations (11.5 vs. 2.8 missed games, P = 0.01).



CONCLUSION: We demonstrate an increasing trend of eye injuries in the NBA, resulting in increased financial loss. Injuries may be varied in type and affect the number of games missed.

