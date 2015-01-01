|
Christensen K, Victor SE, Littlefield AK, Mitchell SM. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38078550
INTRODUCTION: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) urges and behaviors are associated with lower perceived social support and related constructs (e.g., perceived rejection). However, no studies have examined the concordance of retrospective (baseline) and ecological momentary assessment (EMA) perceived social support assessments. Retrospective and EMA reports are often only weakly to moderately correlated; measurement approaches may, therefore, impact observed associations between variables. We tested whether average EMA-reported perceived emotional social support uniquely predicts EMA-reported NSSI urges and behaviors above baseline-reported retrospective self-report of perceived emotional social support alone.
non-suicidal self-injury; social support; ecological momentary assessment; retrospective reports