SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Huang CK, Lee CC, Kwok CM. Trauma Case Rep 2023; 48: e100968.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.tcr.2023.100968

PMID

38078062

PMCID

PMC10700524

Abstract

Chance fractures are rare lesions but are often associated with abdominal injuries. We present a case of a 21-year-old patient who sustained a delayed type of abdominal injury associated with a bonny Chance fracture of lumbar 2nd following a traffic accident. Initial X-rays and computed tomography (CT) scans showed a Chance fracture with subtle bowel images, evading the prompt diagnosis of bowel injuries. However, the toxic signs were presented after 17h of stay in intensive care unit, and hollow visceral perforation was diagnosed in the re-do abdominal CT scanning. The laparostomy with primary anastomosis was performed for complete transection of the middle part of the jejunum. After a follow-up period of 20 days, the patient underwent kyphoplasty, accompanied by posterior fusion of the L1-L3 vertebrae and was found well recovered at 2 weeks follow-up. Clinicians should realize the subtle but meaningful imaging signs to allow prompt diagnosis as well as management when meeting patients with seatbelt sign associated with Chance fracture after a traffic accident.


Language: en

Keywords

Chance fracture; Delayed bowel and mesentery trauma; Janus sign; Motor-vehicle collision; Seatbelt injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print