Abstract

Mr. Marshall, an English Surgeon, lately published in the London Medical and Physical Journal, the minutes of several cases of burns treat ed with flour. We shall transcribe the following as a favor able specimen of the whole.



A boy scalded the left ankle-joint and upper part of the foot. He had applied Goulard's lotion the first two days; and afterwards a dressing, spread on lint, of red precipitate rubbed down with yel low basilcon. Five days after the accident I saw the patient; the part was highly inflamed, and nearly covered with blisters, which had been injudiciously opened, in a state of rapidly spreading ulcer ation, with a purulent discharge. He could neither use the joint nor bend the toes, being stiff from painful distension. The stimu lating dressing was carefully wiped off, where practicable, and the flour substituted. The youth expressed immediate relief. He was directed to apply it every hour during the day, and as often as he awoke in the night, and, wherever the discharge issued through the layer, to-apply the flour more assiduously.

