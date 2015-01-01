Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patients with hematologic malignancies have a 3.5-fold higher rate of suicide completion than the noncancer population, and the Hodgkin lymphoma has the highest suicide rate among all cancers. Although the risk factors for suicidal ideation among the cancer population are well-known, the specific risk factors contributing to the high suicide rate among patients with hematologic malignancies are elusive.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to identify the risk factors for suicidal ideation among patients with hematologic malignancies using a multidimensional approach.



METHODS: This was a cross-sectional, observational study. A total of 163 patients were recruited from the oncology department of a university hospital. We collected data on psychological and physical symptoms, social support, and suicidal ideation using the Memorial Symptom Assessment Scale-Short Form, the Multidimensional Scale of Perceived Social Support, and the Suicidal Ideation Scale. Multiple regression analysis was performed using SPSS (version 26.0) to analyze the clinical data.



RESULTS: Among the 163 participants, 96 (58.9%) were male, 57 (35%) were diagnosed with acute leukemia, and 97 (59.5%) received chemotherapy. The mean age was 55.26 ± 15.75. Physical symptoms, psychological symptoms, and willingness to use mental health services accounted for 39.5% of suicidal ideation cases.



CONCLUSIONS: Assessment of psychological conditions at the beginning of diagnosis, provision of appropriate interventions throughout treatment, and follow-up care to relieve psychological symptoms should be initiated in patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent suicide.

