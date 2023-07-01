Abstract

Lack of International Guidelines



The lack of international guidelines is precisely the reason why studies like ours are a necessity. With time, effort, and interest in future multicentric studies, developing guidelines should be a possibility, starting with small studies in part of a natural progression.



Differentiating War-Related and Civilian Penetrating Brain Injuries



Unfortunately, in our demographic area, civilian and military wounds coexist, due to the ability of criminals acquiring high-velocity firearms and a myriad of irregular bullets.1, 2, 3 Therefore both types of injuries coexist, and they were not entirely differentiated in our study.



Role of Decompressive Hemicraniectomy



Our study aims to endorse DHC to be considered a possible approach for multilobar injuries in young patients with a Glasgow Coma Scale >5. We did acknowledge that patients were heavily selected due to belonging to very a specific population, making it less feasible to establish comparison, and that further prospective studies are needed...

Language: en