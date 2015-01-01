|
MacInnes P, Calcia MA, Martinuzzi M, Griffin C, Oram S, Howard LM. BJPsych Bull 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
38073285
AIMS AND METHOD: We used data from Domestic Homicide Reviews (DHRs) to describe the patterns of mental health service use by perpetrators of domestic homicide in England and Wales. In 186 DHR reports we compared the characteristics of perpetrators who accessed mental health services with those of perpetrators who did not. Separate analyses were conducted for perpetrators of intimate partner homicide (IPH) and family homicide.
domestic homicide; domestic homicide reviews; Domestic violence and abuse; family homicide; intimate partner homicide