Abstract

AIMS AND METHOD: We used data from Domestic Homicide Reviews (DHRs) to describe the patterns of mental health service use by perpetrators of domestic homicide in England and Wales. In 186 DHR reports we compared the characteristics of perpetrators who accessed mental health services with those of perpetrators who did not. Separate analyses were conducted for perpetrators of intimate partner homicide (IPH) and family homicide.



RESULTS: Over two-thirds (64.5%, n = 120) of the perpetrators had accessed mental healthcare before the homicide. Perpetrators of IPH who had used mental health services compared with those who had not were more likely to have a history of substance misuse, contact with the criminal justice system and a history of self-harm or suicide attempts.



CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: Our findings support the need for health services, particularly mental health, addictions and primary care, to take an assertive role in the prevention of domestic violence and abuse by identifying patients who are potential perpetrators of domestic violence and abuse.

Language: en