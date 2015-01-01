|
Mandal E. Curr. Issues Personal. Psychol. 2023; 11(4): 310-318.
(Copyright © 2023, Institute of Psychology, University of Gdansk, Publisher Termedia Publishing)
38075460
BACKGROUND: The relation between shyness and self-esteem in women has not been fully elucidated. Shyness is a source of many problems in social interactions, although it may be positively evaluated by women as a stereotypically female trait. The aim of the study was to examine relations between shyness, self-esteem, its dimensions, and contingencies of self-worth in women. It also compared the self-esteem and contingencies of self-worth in shy and bold women. PARTICIPANTS AND PROCEDURE: The study was conducted in a sample of 1020 Polish women, aged 18-73. The Revised Cheek and Buss Shyness Scale, the Multidimensional Self-Esteem Inventory, and the Contingencies of Self-Worth Scale were used.
Language: en
contingencies of self-worth; personal power; self-esteem; shyness; women’s shyness