Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Pituitary dysfunction following mild traumatic brain injury can have serious physical and psychological consequences making diagnosis and treatment essential. To the best of our knowledge, this study is the first to study the prevalence of pituitary dysfunction following mild traumatic brain injury in an all-female population following detailed endocrinological work up after screening for pituitary dysfunction in female athletes.



DESIGN: Retrospective cohort study.



METHODS: Hormone screening blood tests, including serum blood values for thyroid-stimulating hormone, free thyroxin, insulin-like growth factor 1, prolactin, cortisol, follicle stimulating hormone, luteinizing hormone, oestrogen, and progesterone were taken in 133 female athletes.



RESULTS were repeatedly outside the reference value in 88 women necessitating further endocrinological evaluation. Two of those were lost to follow up and further endocrinological evaluation was performed in 86 participants.



RESULTS: Six women (4.6%, n = 131) were diagnosed with hypopituitarism, four (3.1%) with central hypothyroidism and two with growth hormone deficiency (1.5%). Ten women (7.6%) had hyperprolactinemia, four (3.1%) of them had prolactinoma. Medical treatment was initiated in 13 (9.9%) women. Significant prognostic factors were not found.



CONCLUSIONS: As 12.2% of female athletes with a history of mild traumatic brain injury had pituitary dysfunction (hypopituitarism 4.6%, hyperprolactinemia 7.6%), we conclude that pituitary dysfunction is an important consideration in post-concussion care. Hyperprolactinemia in the absence of prolactinoma may represent pituitary or hypothalamic injury following mild traumatic brain injury.

