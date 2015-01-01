Abstract

BACKGROUND: The impact of global warming on health due to climate change is increasingly studied, but the global burden of self-harm and interpersonal violence attributable to high temperature is still limited. This study aimed to systematically assess the burden of self-harm and interpersonal violence attributable to high temperature globally or by region and climate zone from 1990 to 2019.



METHODS: We obtained the global, regional, and national deaths, disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), age-standardized mortality rates (ASMR), and age-standardized disability-adjusted life year rates (ASDR) of self-harm and interpersonal violence due to high temperature from 1990 to 2019 through the Global Burden of Disease Study (GBD) 2019. The burden of self-harm and interpersonal violence due to high temperature was estimated by age, sex, climate zone, the socio-demographic index (SDI), and the healthcare access and quality index (HAQ). Average annual percentage changes (AAPCs) in ASMR and ASDR were calculated for 1990-2019 using the Joinpoint model.



RESULTS: From 1990 to 2019, the global deaths and DALYs related to self-harm and interpersonal violence due to high temperature increased from 20,002 (95% UI, 9243 to 41,928) and 1,107,216 (95% UI, 512,062 to 2,319,477) to 26,459 (95% UI, 13,574 to 47,265) and 1,382,487 (95% UI, 722,060 to 2,474,441), respectively. However, the ASMR and ASDR showed varying degrees of decreasing trends, with decreases of 13.36% and 12.66%, respectively. The ASMR was high and declining in low and low-middle SDI regions, particularly in tropical and subtropical regions. In addition, SDI and HAQ index were negatively correlated with ASMR in 204 countries and regions.



CONCLUSIONS: The global burden of self-harm and interpersonal violence attributed to high temperatures has decreased over the past 30 years, but the number of deaths and DALYs continues to rise. A changing climate continues to make heat stress a significant risk factor for self-harm and interpersonal violence worldwide.

Language: en