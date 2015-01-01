SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Zhao H, He L, Liu C, Shan X, Gui C, Zhang L, Yu Y, Xiao Y, Xue J, Zhang K, Luo B. Environ. Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.envres.2023.117826

PMID

38081341

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The impact of global warming on health due to climate change is increasingly studied, but the global burden of self-harm and interpersonal violence attributable to high temperature is still limited. This study aimed to systematically assess the burden of self-harm and interpersonal violence attributable to high temperature globally or by region and climate zone from 1990 to 2019.

METHODS: We obtained the global, regional, and national deaths, disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), age-standardized mortality rates (ASMR), and age-standardized disability-adjusted life year rates (ASDR) of self-harm and interpersonal violence due to high temperature from 1990 to 2019 through the Global Burden of Disease Study (GBD) 2019. The burden of self-harm and interpersonal violence due to high temperature was estimated by age, sex, climate zone, the socio-demographic index (SDI), and the healthcare access and quality index (HAQ). Average annual percentage changes (AAPCs) in ASMR and ASDR were calculated for 1990-2019 using the Joinpoint model.

RESULTS: From 1990 to 2019, the global deaths and DALYs related to self-harm and interpersonal violence due to high temperature increased from 20,002 (95% UI, 9243 to 41,928) and 1,107,216 (95% UI, 512,062 to 2,319,477) to 26,459 (95% UI, 13,574 to 47,265) and 1,382,487 (95% UI, 722,060 to 2,474,441), respectively. However, the ASMR and ASDR showed varying degrees of decreasing trends, with decreases of 13.36% and 12.66%, respectively. The ASMR was high and declining in low and low-middle SDI regions, particularly in tropical and subtropical regions. In addition, SDI and HAQ index were negatively correlated with ASMR in 204 countries and regions.

CONCLUSIONS: The global burden of self-harm and interpersonal violence attributed to high temperatures has decreased over the past 30 years, but the number of deaths and DALYs continues to rise. A changing climate continues to make heat stress a significant risk factor for self-harm and interpersonal violence worldwide.


Language: en

Keywords

Self-harm; Climate zones; Global burden; High temperature; Interpersonal violence; Socio-demographic indexs

