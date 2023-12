Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sexual minoritized people report worse mental health and are at risk of sexual violence compared to their heterosexual peers.



METHOD: We conducted a survey to explore sexual stigma, sexual violence, and mental health among 326 bi+ and lesbian women and gender minoritized people age 18-25.



RESULTS: Mental health did not differ by sexual identity; sexual stigma and violence were associated with negative mental health symptoms, as were identifying as BIPOC, as trans or nonbinary, or having less formal education.



CONCLUSION: Sexual stigma and violence are related to mental health among young bi+ and lesbian women and gender minoritized people.

