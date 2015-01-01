Abstract

This paper examines whether Agnew's Social Concern Theory can be applied to explain family violence perpetration among Latino families. Social concern theory maintains that people have biological inclinations to care for the welfare of others, desire close ties with certain individuals, follow certain moral intuitions, and conform to the behaviors of others. As such, this study tests whether an individual's social capital (care about the welfare of others), familismo (desire for close ties), code of the streets (moral intuitions), and obligation to obey the police (conformity to social norms) is associated with family violence among a Latino sample. Using data from the El Paso Neighborhood Survey Project, which surveyed a random sample of 1,059 adults living in El Paso County, Texas in 2014, findings indicate that three of out of four theoretical constructs in the final model were found to be significant. Higher levels of social capital and familismo were associated with lower odds of perpetrating family violence, while code of the streets increased family violence. Obligation to obey the police was non-significant. Agnew's theory modestly explained family violence among Latino families.

Language: en